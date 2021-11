Oppenheimer (OPY) & Its Competitors Critical Survey

Oppenheimer (NYSE: OPY) is one of 53 public companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Oppenheimer to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Oppenheimer has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oppenheimer’s rivals have a beta of 1.61, suggesting that their average stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

44.3% of Oppenheimer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of Oppenheimer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Oppenheimer pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Oppenheimer pays out 4.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 20.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Oppenheimer has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Oppenheimer and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oppenheimer 12.26% 24.27% 6.45% Oppenheimer Competitors 28.87% 16.85% 6.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Oppenheimer and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oppenheimer 0 0 0 0 N/A Oppenheimer Competitors 509 2252 2293 71 2.38

As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 14.14%. Given Oppenheimer’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oppenheimer has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oppenheimer and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oppenheimer $1.20 billion $122.99 million 3.93 Oppenheimer Competitors $6.20 billion $1.11 billion 9.73

Oppenheimer’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Oppenheimer rivals beat Oppenheimer on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses. The Asset Management segment comprises of fee income earned on AUM from investment management services of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. The Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, institutional equities sales, trading, and research, taxable fixed income sales, trading, and research, public finance and municipal trading. The Corporate/Other segment pertains to legal, compliance, accounting, and internal audit activities. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.