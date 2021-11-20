OptionRoom (ROOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. OptionRoom has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $80,696.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00070066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00071962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00090795 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,344.77 or 0.07340092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,540.31 or 1.00587828 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.