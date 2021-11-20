Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.64

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.64 and traded as low as $15.75. Optiva shares last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.64.

About Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF)

Optiva, Inc provides software products, solutions and services to network operators throughout the world, including wireless, wireline, broadband and satellite. The firm offers real-time billing, a cloud-enabled converged billing and customer care platform, which provides real-time unified billing, rating, and charging for the operator’s data, voice, and messaging services; customer care capabilities; subscriber promotions and loyalty programs; and self-care options for prepaid, postpaid, and hybrid subscribers.

