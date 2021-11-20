Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.58. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 1,220,547 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $64.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.18.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Oragenics by 254.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 894,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 641,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oragenics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,031,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 512,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Oragenics in the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oragenics by 131.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 303,950 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Oragenics in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

About Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

