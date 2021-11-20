ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,251,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,652 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.18% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals worth $22,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $73,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $27,269.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,252 shares of company stock valued at $432,628. 24.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $649.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.83. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.66.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

