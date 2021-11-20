Orient Walt (HTDF) Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orient Walt has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $55,936.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00069860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00072381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00091018 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,244.12 or 0.07334784 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,423.49 or 1.00968902 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

