Origin Dollar (OUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $9.03 Million

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $9.03 million and $219,568.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00070066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00071962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00090795 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,344.77 or 0.07340092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,540.31 or 1.00587828 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

