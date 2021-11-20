Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) & SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Critical Analysis

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) and SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Orthofix Medical and SANUWAVE Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orthofix Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Orthofix Medical has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANUWAVE Health has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Orthofix Medical and SANUWAVE Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orthofix Medical -3.27% 5.66% 3.99% SANUWAVE Health N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.2% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orthofix Medical and SANUWAVE Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orthofix Medical $406.56 million 1.51 $2.52 million ($0.77) -40.35 SANUWAVE Health $4.06 million 14.24 -$30.94 million ($0.05) -2.40

Orthofix Medical has higher revenue and earnings than SANUWAVE Health. Orthofix Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SANUWAVE Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Orthofix Medical beats SANUWAVE Health on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc. engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion. The Spinal Implants product category designs, develops, and markets a broad portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The Biologics product category provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Global Extremities reporting segment offers products and solutions that allow physicians to successfully treat a variety of orthopedic conditions unrelated to the spine. The company was founded on October 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, TX.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. is a shockwave technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, helping to restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration. The company was founded on May 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

