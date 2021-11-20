OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. OrthoPediatrics posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KIDS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

KIDS opened at $61.28 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $73.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 400 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $25,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,221 shares of company stock worth $639,817 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,720,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,858,000 after buying an additional 207,211 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,161,000 after buying an additional 23,764 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 425,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,889,000 after buying an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 319.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after buying an additional 291,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 10.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 376,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,762,000 after buying an additional 35,123 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

