OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock Position Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of OSI Systems worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 10,064.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $2,366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,759,819.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $421,472.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,881. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,589 shares of company stock worth $7,648,147. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $95.16 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.34 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSIS. Imperial Capital began coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.80.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

