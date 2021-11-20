OWNDATA Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 37.9% higher against the dollar. OWNDATA has a market cap of $566,916.88 and $6.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OWNDATA Coin Profile

OWNDATA is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

