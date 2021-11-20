Oxen Hits Market Cap of $46.33 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 20th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00001435 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 23% against the dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $46.33 million and approximately $59,295.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,684.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,224.67 or 0.07323795 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $215.26 or 0.00373163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.26 or 0.00985121 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00085715 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.95 or 0.00414243 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007161 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.92 or 0.00266835 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,984,172 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

