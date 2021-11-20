Oxygen Achieves Market Cap of $128.11 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 20th. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for approximately $2.03 or 0.00003464 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $128.11 million and approximately $624,432.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007232 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,968,878 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars.

