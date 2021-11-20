Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 94,713,200 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the October 14th total of 73,119,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS PCFBF remained flat at $$0.38 on Friday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44.
About Pacific Basin Shipping
Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.