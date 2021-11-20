Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 94,713,200 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the October 14th total of 73,119,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS PCFBF remained flat at $$0.38 on Friday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

