PAID Network (PAID) Achieves Market Cap of $51.18 Million

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001065 BTC on major exchanges. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $51.18 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded up 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00069860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00072381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00091018 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,244.12 or 0.07334784 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,423.49 or 1.00968902 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

