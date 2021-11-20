Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.
PANW stock opened at $530.34 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $287.12 and a 52-week high of $545.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35.
In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
