Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

PANW stock opened at $530.34 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $287.12 and a 52-week high of $545.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $564.94.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.