PancakeSwap (CAKE) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $187.25 Million

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $3.82 billion and approximately $187.25 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $15.70 or 0.00026823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00048610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.25 or 0.00220774 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00089069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 243,061,965 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

