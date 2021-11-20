Pangolin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.85 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $141.21 million and approximately $8.85 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for about $2.29 or 0.00003855 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00069837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00072005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00090809 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,359.79 or 0.07336937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,460.87 or 1.00064615 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,648,546 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

