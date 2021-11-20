Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Shares of PZZA opened at $133.06 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $77.57 and a twelve month high of $140.68. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.71.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -341.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.