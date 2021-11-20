Parachute (PAR) Reaches Market Cap of $1.55 Million

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 20th. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $205,460.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00037324 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,655,936 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

