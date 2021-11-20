Parachute Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $239,164.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 20th. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $239,164.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00037065 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 55.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,655,936 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

