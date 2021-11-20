Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 10,182 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 345,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Oshkosh worth $43,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at about $2,244,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 266.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 97,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 70,671 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at $73,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh stock opened at $112.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

OSK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.93.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.