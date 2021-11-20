Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 30,890 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 744,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.35% of CF Industries worth $38,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CF. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CF Industries by 251.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after buying an additional 30,478 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 394,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after buying an additional 45,845 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 646,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,341,000 after purchasing an additional 217,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CF. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CF Industries from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.65.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $4,834,295.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,422 shares of company stock valued at $14,518,990. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF opened at $65.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.22 and a 1 year high of $68.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

