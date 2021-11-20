Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 34,714 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,714 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.61% of Harley-Davidson worth $43,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 405.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 600.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 739.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HOG opened at $37.39 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.20 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.51.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

