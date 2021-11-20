Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 3,489 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.43% of Globe Life worth $41,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 41.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Globe Life during the second quarter worth $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 343.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GL opened at $92.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.18. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.21 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 10.69%.

In related news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

