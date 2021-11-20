Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 66,937 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,937 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.46% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $41,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,281,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,273,217,000 after purchasing an additional 349,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,098,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,336,000 after purchasing an additional 185,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,932,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,197,000 after purchasing an additional 562,465 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,778 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,148,000 after purchasing an additional 97,757 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $44.24 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -71.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average of $44.69.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.93%.

VNO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

