Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,909 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.22% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $43,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 58.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $112.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.97 and a 200 day moving average of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.92 and a 12-month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.45) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.13.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

