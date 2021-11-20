Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Spotify Technology worth $39,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

SPOT opened at $259.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $201.68 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.71.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.