Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 13,465 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 13,465 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.33% of Allegion worth $41,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,978,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 437.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 109,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after acquiring an additional 89,461 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,272,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 282.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,655,000 after buying an additional 226,116 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth about $209,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.71.

In other news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $503,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,692,485.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE opened at $133.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $106.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.17.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

