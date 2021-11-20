Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 230,902 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 127.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,902 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Blackstone Group worth $40,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,199 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 80.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,517,000 after purchasing an additional 135,807 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 5,118.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 313,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,475,000 after buying an additional 307,712 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at about $864,000. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and sold 838,693 shares valued at $58,576,397. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.18.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $146.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.94 and its 200 day moving average is $113.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $58.18 and a one year high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

