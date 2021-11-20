Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 24,724 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,724 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.38% of American Financial Group worth $40,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after buying an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $140.45 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.21 and a 52 week high of $146.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.63 and its 200-day moving average is $131.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.98.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.29%.

In other American Financial Group news, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $483,778.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,198,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $2,055,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,617 shares of company stock worth $4,861,432. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.