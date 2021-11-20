Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 86,659 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,680,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,659 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $43,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISD. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,285,000 after acquiring an additional 125,628 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,111,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 803,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,070,000 after buying an additional 21,285 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 757,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 580,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $16.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

