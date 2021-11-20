Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,370 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.32% of Camden Property Trust worth $42,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 113.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,190 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $317,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,655,000 after buying an additional 1,948,965 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 97.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,365,000 after buying an additional 855,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,802,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,122,000 after buying an additional 558,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

NYSE CPT opened at $166.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $167.95.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.99%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

