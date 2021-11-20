Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 108,306 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.28% of UDR worth $40,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the second quarter worth approximately $96,013,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in UDR by 89.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,421,000 after buying an additional 1,557,796 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in UDR by 142.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,471,000 after buying an additional 1,396,283 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in UDR by 56.9% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,264,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,918,000 after buying an additional 820,849 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in UDR during the second quarter worth approximately $30,802,000. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $57.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 725.04%.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $543,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,460.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,900 in the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Capital One Financial raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.97.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

