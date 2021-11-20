Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $39.06 Million Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,883 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.48% of United Therapeutics worth $39,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,937,316.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $627,236.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,632 shares of company stock worth $8,921,762. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $201.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.43 and a 1 year high of $216.90. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.67.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

