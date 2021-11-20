Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $41.99 Million Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 948,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,164 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $41,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,398,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,393,000 after buying an additional 1,104,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,337,000 after purchasing an additional 968,029 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,606,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,603,000 after purchasing an additional 859,480 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,191,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,237,000 after purchasing an additional 575,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.4% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,663,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,604,000 after purchasing an additional 549,858 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $49.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.62. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

