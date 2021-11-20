Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $43.17 Million Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.23% of Incyte worth $43,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,470,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,722,186,000 after purchasing an additional 60,751 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 214.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,441,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,173,000 after acquiring an additional 90,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,297,000 after acquiring an additional 242,831 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,546,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,104,000 after acquiring an additional 37,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $64.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $101.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.68.

INCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.