Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $43.70 Million Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,715 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.27% of Wix.com worth $43,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 29.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 10.9% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 333,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,670,000 after purchasing an additional 32,718 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 50.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Wix.com in the second quarter worth $2,228,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $169.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.73. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $169.54 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 62.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WIX shares. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $252.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.95.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

