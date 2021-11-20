Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,907 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.32% of Atmos Energy worth $40,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,853,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,663,000 after buying an additional 467,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Atmos Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,353,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,967,000 after buying an additional 170,495 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,903,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,194,000 after buying an additional 19,477 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 43.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,565,000 after buying an additional 806,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Atmos Energy by 43.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,510,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,184,000 after buying an additional 757,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

ATO opened at $94.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

