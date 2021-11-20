Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 582,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.24% of WPP worth $39,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WPP in the second quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WPP by 45.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in WPP by 181.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in WPP in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in WPP in the second quarter valued at $200,000. 3.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $73.80 on Friday. WPP plc has a 12-month low of $48.14 and a 12-month high of $75.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.47.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

