Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,103 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $40,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,884,000 after buying an additional 224,068 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $128.37 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $126.01 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.34, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.19.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $856,882.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $883,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,162 shares of company stock worth $2,146,536 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.36.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

