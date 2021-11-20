Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 16,105 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.42% of Amdocs worth $42,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,383,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,466 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,468,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,904 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Amdocs by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,475,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,607,000 after acquiring an additional 35,579 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,255,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,551,000 after acquiring an additional 786,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Amdocs by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,329,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $72.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $63.26 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

