Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 43,988 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.37% of Lamb Weston worth $43,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 23.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 7.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 10.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 5.8% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $56.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.70. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 53.71%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

