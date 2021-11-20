Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 60,120 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,120 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Thomson Reuters worth $40,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,974,000 after acquiring an additional 256,533 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,162,000 after acquiring an additional 852,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,031,000 after acquiring an additional 60,219 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,757,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,834,000 after acquiring an additional 227,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,363,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,380,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277 shares in the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRI opened at $123.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $78.04 and a 12-month high of $123.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.48.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

