Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,703 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.19% of Sun Communities worth $37,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,090,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,233,000 after acquiring an additional 889,899 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,124,000 after acquiring an additional 577,303 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $53,338,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,795,000 after acquiring an additional 278,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $45,712,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities stock opened at $196.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.47. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.79, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.43 and a fifty-two week high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 101.22%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

