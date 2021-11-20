Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,152,804 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 36,377 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.98% of Umpqua worth $39,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 302,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 154,343 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 105,685 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,266,000 after purchasing an additional 604,318 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 896,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,540,000 after purchasing an additional 257,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth about $875,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $20.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.41. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $22.03.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.