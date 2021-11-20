Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 726,478 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 87,384 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Las Vegas Sands worth $38,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% in the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 505,888 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,655,000 after acquiring an additional 17,794 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 305,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 165.1% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 54.9% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

NYSE LVS opened at $38.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.