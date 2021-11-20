Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Stock Holdings Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Park National worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Park National by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 22,418 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Park National by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the 2nd quarter worth $808,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Park National by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park National by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,636,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park National alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $140.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.82. Park National Co. has a 52-week low of $98.79 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.02. Park National had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 33.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is 41.62%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Park National Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.