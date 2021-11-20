Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $356.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,114 shares of company stock worth $9,806,636. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $329.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $301.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $247.41 and a 12 month high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

