PARSIQ (PRQ) Achieves Market Cap of $119.93 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 22% against the dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a market cap of $119.93 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.26 or 0.00395814 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $677.50 or 0.01149618 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 133,293,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

